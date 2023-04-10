LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Gap Down to $7.85

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.85, but opened at $7.67. LifeStance Health Group shares last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 62,030 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.85.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

LifeStance Health Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Insider Transactions at LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 122,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $748,445.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,654,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,605,858.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 264,066 shares of company stock worth $1,744,368. Company insiders own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 7,156,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,353,000 after acquiring an additional 325,265 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,994,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,301,000 after purchasing an additional 832,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 21.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,146,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,073,000 after buying an additional 915,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 29,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in LifeStance Health Group by 22.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after buying an additional 256,009 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LifeStance Health Group

(Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.