Locus Chain (LOCUS) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $464,693.59

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $90.27 million and $464,693.59 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

