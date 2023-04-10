Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Makes New $3.56 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.2% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $202.44. 897,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,189,607. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $226.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

