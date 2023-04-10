MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.91.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.63. The stock had a trading volume of 362,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 7.74. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 47.53%. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,583 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,999.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $223,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,785.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,955,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,999.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,395 shares of company stock worth $11,577,797. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,545,000 after acquiring an additional 408,017 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,739,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,798 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,822,000 after purchasing an additional 84,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,563,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,621,000 after buying an additional 52,005 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,369,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,224,000 after buying an additional 32,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

