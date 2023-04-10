Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.32

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 15754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAKSY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($2.05) to GBX 200 ($2.48) in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 150 ($1.86) to GBX 200 ($2.48) in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 115 ($1.43) to GBX 130 ($1.61) in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.50.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

Featured Articles

