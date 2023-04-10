McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $65,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,691,000 after purchasing an additional 384,543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,725,000 after purchasing an additional 354,839 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 208.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,699,000 after purchasing an additional 319,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,239,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,112,000 after purchasing an additional 251,913 shares during the period. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.61. 107,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,726. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

