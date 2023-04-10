McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 310 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after acquiring an additional 128,126 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $401,963,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on META. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.31.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,495 shares of company stock worth $12,403,944 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $212.47. 7,970,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,394,230. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $224.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

