Metahero (HERO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $21.86 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $21.86 million and approximately $759,801.95 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00010523 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00019760 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.