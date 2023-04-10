Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.00

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MBPFF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Investec began coverage on Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.74.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the business of operating pubs and restaurants. It operates under the United Kingdom and Germany geographical segments. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

