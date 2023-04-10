Molecular Future (MOF) Trading Down 95.5% Over Last 7 Days

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Molecular Future has a market capitalization of $215,060.68 and $28,144.65 worth of Molecular Future was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Molecular Future has traded 95.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Molecular Future token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Molecular Future Token Profile

MOF is a token. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Molecular Future’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens. Molecular Future’s official Twitter account is @molecular_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Molecular Future’s official website is www.molecular.cc.

Buying and Selling Molecular Future

According to CryptoCompare, “Molecular Future (MOF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Tron20 platform. Molecular Future has a current supply of 50,000,000,000. The last known price of Molecular Future is 0.0000056 USD and is up 15.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $108,286.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.molecular.cc/.”

