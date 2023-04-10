Moneywise Inc. Has $11.55 Million Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Moneywise Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 122.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,649 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 8.6% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $11,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,571,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,921,000 after purchasing an additional 101,716 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.94. 4,442,084 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

