Moneywise Inc. Invests $2.69 Million in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Moneywise Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,000. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:FLQM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.61. The stock had a trading volume of 23,631 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.00. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $28.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.03.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

