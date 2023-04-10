Moneywise Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Moneywise Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 3,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,217,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,460,330. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.42. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $188.86.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

