Moneywise Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Moneywise Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $244.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,394. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

