Nano (XNO) One Day Volume Hits $942,670.89

Nano (XNO) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $121.08 million and approximately $942,670.89 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00003105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,261.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.94 or 0.00317608 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011584 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00071062 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.78 or 0.00542610 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00432579 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

