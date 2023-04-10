Navcoin Trading 25.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.59 million and $2,441.66 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00145217 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00070670 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00038005 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00039393 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000175 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003346 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,891,440 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

