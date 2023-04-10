nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Insider Sells $57,526.46 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) insider Joshua L. Glover sold 2,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $57,526.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 317,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,666,666.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

nCino stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.85. 565,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,375. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.50. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $44.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 0.34.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 36.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter worth about $1,064,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 682.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,246,000 after purchasing an additional 564,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on nCino from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

