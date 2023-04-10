Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) Shares Gap Up to $3.15

Netlist, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.15, but opened at $3.37. Netlist shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 140,371 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netlist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Netlist Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

