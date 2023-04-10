New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Gap Up to $28.06

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.06, but opened at $28.67. New Fortress Energy shares last traded at $29.17, with a volume of 48,334 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NFE. Bank of America initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.61.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $546.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.51 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Capital World Investors raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,077,000 after acquiring an additional 285,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,700,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,468,000 after purchasing an additional 290,136 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,341,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,743,000 after buying an additional 195,170 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,106,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,779,000 after buying an additional 1,426,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 287.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,509,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,455,000 after buying an additional 1,861,145 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

