Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $6.25. The stock had previously closed at $7.12, but opened at $6.95. Newmark Group shares last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 260,822 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmark Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Institutional Trading of Newmark Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Newmark Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 44.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Newmark Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Trading Down 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.70.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

