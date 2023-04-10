NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.13

Shares of NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 7324339 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of NorthIsle Copper and Gold from C$0.35 to C$0.45 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Company Profile

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 34,000 hectares located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

