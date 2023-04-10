Oasis Network Price Reaches $0.0610 on Top Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0610 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $349.04 million and $24.17 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,889.42 or 0.06457028 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00060755 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00020486 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00037975 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006987 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017695 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05972355 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $15,672,479.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

