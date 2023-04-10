Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Down 4%

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $76.67 and last traded at $76.80. Approximately 356,918 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,553,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Okta from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Okta from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

Okta Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.46.

Insider Activity at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.11. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. The company had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,889.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,616.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $37,280.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,889.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,383 shares of company stock worth $526,343 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Okta

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Okta by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 1,397.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Okta in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 69.4% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

