Ontology (ONT) Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, Ontology has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000872 BTC on exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $222.45 million and $28.00 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,884.05 or 0.06464783 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00060806 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00020501 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00037971 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017519 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.