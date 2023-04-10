OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.06

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.06 and last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 162115 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a $5.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

OraSure Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $515.64 million, a PE ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.10.

Institutional Trading of OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $123.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.88 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 78,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 75,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

Featured Articles

