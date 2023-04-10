Orcam Financial Group Acquires 1,666 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Orcam Financial Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Orcam Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Orcam Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $202.44. The stock had a trading volume of 897,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,607. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.07. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $226.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

