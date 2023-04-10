Parnassus Investments LLC Buys 26,695 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 786,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,695 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.42% of IQVIA worth $161,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1,170.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,364,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,191,000 after buying an additional 1,257,263 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in IQVIA by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,157,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $934,167,000 after acquiring an additional 862,222 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 570.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 417,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,678,000 after purchasing an additional 355,482 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 22.9% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,404,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $254,324,000 after purchasing an additional 261,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in IQVIA by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,078,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,687,000 after buying an additional 211,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IQV. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $195.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,741. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.90. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $251.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

