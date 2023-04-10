Parnassus Investments LLC Has $113.66 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 979,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 204,535 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $113,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 132.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $106.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,525. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.64 and its 200 day moving average is $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $122.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.53.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

