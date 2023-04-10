Parnassus Investments LLC Has $169.80 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Parnassus Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 967,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 314,141 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $169,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.27. 56,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,409. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.28 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.40.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $184.00 price target (down from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.22.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Further Reading

