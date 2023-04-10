Parnassus Investments LLC Has $324.66 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Parnassus Investments LLC decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,169,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 311,855 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $324,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 53.0% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of A stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.71. The company had a trading volume of 65,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.44. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The company has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading

