Parnassus Investments LLC Increases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,062,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,282 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 2.6% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.96% of Gilead Sciences worth $1,035,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,607,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Cowen upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

GILD stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.05. The company had a trading volume of 349,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,053,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.10 and a 200 day moving average of $80.33. The company has a market cap of $103.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

