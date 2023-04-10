Parnassus Investments LLC Invests $79.51 Million in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 189,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,000. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Lam Research at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 177.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research stock traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $498.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,463. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $501.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $548.85. The company has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

