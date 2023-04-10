Parnassus Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 835.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,077,300 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 2.3% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Bank of America worth $929,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank of America Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.04. 6,858,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,049,758. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.44. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The company has a market cap of $224.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.