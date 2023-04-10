Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Position Boosted by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 47,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,253,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,834,000 after purchasing an additional 37,736 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 384,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.49. 154,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,743. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.26.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 76.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.79.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

