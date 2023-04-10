Peak Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Peak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366,623 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921,464 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $223,735,000. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,791 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,544,000 after buying an additional 2,831,032 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,584,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,871,480. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day moving average is $42.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

