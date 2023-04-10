Peak Asset Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Peak Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $862.95. 57,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,541. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $830.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $811.25. The company has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $873.94.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

