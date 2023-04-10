Peak Asset Management LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Peak Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Union Pacific by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $774,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $198.99. 349,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,503,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $250.52. The stock has a market cap of $121.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.48.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

