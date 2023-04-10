Peak Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,570 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth $564,950,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,349,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,584,000 after acquiring an additional 29,573 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,294,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,033,000 after acquiring an additional 340,940 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 853,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,189,000 after purchasing an additional 26,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 844,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,189,000 after purchasing an additional 21,766 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.88. 331,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,761. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.56 and a one year high of $100.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.81.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

