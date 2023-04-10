Peak Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Peak Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,417,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SJM. Argus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.09.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.87. 109,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,657. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $163.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.23.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

