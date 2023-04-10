Peak Asset Management LLC Sells 1,772 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Peak Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,743,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,357 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after purchasing an additional 408,264 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,934,000 after buying an additional 1,027,030 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,119,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,685,000 after buying an additional 756,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,532,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after buying an additional 128,322 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.48. 160,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,761. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $27.74. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.99.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

