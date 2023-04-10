Peak Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Peak Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,449 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Intuit by 184,265.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,799 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Intuit by 140.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after buying an additional 501,656 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Intuit by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,890,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,799,000 after buying an additional 433,382 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,541,277,000 after acquiring an additional 281,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,967,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.47.

Intuit Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of INTU traded down $5.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $440.93. 401,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,474. The firm has a market cap of $123.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.06, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $492.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $419.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

