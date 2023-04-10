Peak Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Peak Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,882 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,362 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for 1.8% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 60.5% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.05.

NYSE:COP remained flat at $106.26 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,662,545. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.66. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

