Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Up 3.7%

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.91 and last traded at $8.91. 272,240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,474,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WOOF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.
Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Ron Coughlin acquired 61,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,481.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $128,843,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,109.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,305,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,812,000 after buying an additional 4,110,147 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,285,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,521,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,274,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,526,000 after buying an additional 1,636,087 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
