Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Up 3.7%

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.91 and last traded at $8.91. 272,240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,474,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WOOF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 1.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ron Coughlin acquired 61,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,481.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $128,843,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,109.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,305,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,812,000 after buying an additional 4,110,147 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,285,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,521,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,274,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,526,000 after buying an additional 1,636,087 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

