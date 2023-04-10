Premia 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $95,151.20 (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Premia token can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00003290 BTC on popular exchanges. Premia has a total market cap of $9.92 million and $95,151.20 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Premia has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Premia

Premia launched on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Premia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

