Premia (PREMIA) Trading 12.1% Higher This Week

Premia (PREMIA) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Premia has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. One Premia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003287 BTC on major exchanges. Premia has a total market cap of $10.53 million and $125,742.91 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Premia Profile

Premia’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

