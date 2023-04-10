Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 133,235 iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 133,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,987,000. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.42% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 39,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWL traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,931. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.02 and its 200-day moving average is $92.32. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52-week low of $82.54 and a 52-week high of $106.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

