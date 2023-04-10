Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 8,908 iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.14% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAK. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,140,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,202,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,673. The company has a market cap of $449.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.94 and a fifty-two week high of $95.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.62 and its 200-day moving average is $89.46.

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

