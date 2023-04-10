Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 902.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 73,101 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,027,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 466,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after purchasing an additional 82,312 shares during the period.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.19. 63,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.13. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $35.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.22.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

