Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,714 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Gold were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UGL. Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,281,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 18,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:UGL traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.01. The company had a trading volume of 64,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,472. ProShares Ultra Gold has a twelve month low of $44.09 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.61.

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

