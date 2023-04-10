Proficio Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3,339.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000.

NYSEARCA SGOL traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,652. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $19.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

